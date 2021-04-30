Hopewell schools announce graduation, prom plans

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools will be offering both a graduation ceremony and a prom for Hopewell High School seniors. Both events have been modified to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The graduation ceremony for Hopewell’s Class of 2021 will be held at Merner Field on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. Graduation will not be at VSU this year.

Seniors attending the ceremony can bring up to 4 guests. Along with their guests, students will be assigned a pod situated 10 feet apart from other groups at the event.

Everyone will have to wear a mask throughout the ceremony.

Hopewell’s prom will be held Friday, May 14 at Crystal Lake for juniors, seniors and their dates. In order to limit gathering sizes there will be four time slots for students to choose from. Each time slot will be capped 100 people, once students choose their time they cannot change it.

Students at prom will be required to have their temperature checked, complete a health form, wear a mask and practice social distancing.