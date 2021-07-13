Hopewell Schools kick off year-round schooling on July 26

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kids attending school in Hopewell will return to the classroom on July 26 for the first day of their new school year.

The school district is switching to a “balanced calendar” this year. This model takes a more year round approach to school with a 15 day break for every 45 days of school instead of having a very large summer break. Students will still go to school for 180 days like students in other neighboring districts.

Instead of summer school there will be intersession classes offered.

The school district posted on Facebook to remind families that all students must be registered in the online registration portal. There are also new immunization requirements, these do not include the COVID-19 vaccine.

For coronavirus protocol information, families can watch a town hall on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.