RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell native Zach Brown will represent Team Virginia at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in June. Last week, Brown was honored in the General Assembly by state lawmakers.

Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield) introduced a resolution in the House of Delegates commending Brown, who has won more than 20 gold medals in his over 20 years swimming with Special Olympics of Virginia.

Brown is an assistant coach for Wood Dale Summer Swim Team, has worked with the YMCA Learn to Swim Program, has served as the manager for the Hopewell High School Football team for 13 years and practices and works out at the Hopewell Community Center.

Brown was honored in the Virginia House on Feb. 28., where he was joined by his mother, nephew, Hopewell Recreation and Parks Director Aaron Reidmiller and Rick Jeffrey and David Thomason of the Virginia Special Olympics, according to a release from the city.

He will take part in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly and in the 200-yard medley relay during the 2022 USA Games in June, which will be in Orlando, Florida, and be televised on ESPN from June 6-10, the release said.