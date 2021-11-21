Hopewell water company plans $45 million in improvements

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia American Water Company, which provides industrial and residential water for most of the City of Hopewell, will undertake $45 million in system improvements over the next four years.

The company has been criticized in the past for poorly maintained water delivery systems, resulting in outages and boil-water advisories earlier this year.

The improvements will include “multiple electric and generator projects, a new sedimentation basin, elevated storage tank, new water intake station” and replacements of a number of older systems.

The largest component of the project will be the construction of a brand-new pump station in the city, expected to cost just over $27.5 million.

That pump station isn’t scheduled to come into service until 2025.