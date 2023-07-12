HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell resident Brionna Taylor has filed a lawsuit against Hopewell City Councilman Domonic Holloway, alleging he misused GoFundMe funds raised for her family after her 8-year-old daughter’s death.

Taylor’s daughter P’Aris Moore was shot and killed this past December in Hopewell just days before her ninth birthday.

The GoFundMe fundraiser shows Councilman Holloway created the donation account just one day after Moore’s death. The fundraiser raised over $15,000.

“Domonic set up a GoFundMe for my daughter,” Taylor alleges in her lawsuit. “While going through this, he mentioned child support took the money out [of] his account for HIS personal matters.”

The GoFundMe has raised $15,677 so far. Taylor, who has received $6,200, is seeking $5,600 in damages from Holloway.

Susan Daye donated to the GoFundMe and said hearing allegations that Holloway took a portion of the money made her head spin.

“I just can’t even imagine with everything else she’s been through that now she’s having to face a civil case just to get the money back that people tried to give to her in the first place,” Daye said.

Daye said she donated money to the GoFundMe because she wanted to help Moore’s family after P’Aris’s tragic death. Daye said she contacted GoFundMe about receiving a refund and the organization has now opened an investigation into Holloway.

Taylor has filed a warrant in debt against Holloway in connection to the ongoing civil case. According to court documents, Taylor said that when Holloway set up the GoFundMe, he “mentioned child support took the money out of his account for his personal matters.”

“I just can’t wrap my mind around the type of person that seems like they have capitalized on the loss of a child,” Daye told 8News.