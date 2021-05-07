Horse recovering after fiery crash in Sussex County killed driver, 3 other horses

A horse survived a fiery crash that killed a driver and three other horses. The horse is not out of the wood’s yet but he is being treated. (Photo: RACC Facebook)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — A horse is recovering from serious injuries after a fatal fiery crash in Sussex County killed one man and three horses.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, a 77-year-old man was driving a 2010 Ford F250 with a horse trailer on I-95 north when he ran off the road. The man struck a tree, causing his truck to jackknife and hit another tree. The truck and trailer — which had four horses inside — then both caught on fire.

The man and two horses died at the scene. The other two horses had to be treated.

Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that following the crash they were able to help the horses using their Tommie Fund. Unfortunetly, one of the horses that surrived the crash had to be put down.

“The Sussex team rushed the surviving horses to the emergency vet and sadly the mare was too badly burned to make it and she was humanely euthanized,” RACC said in their post.

The fourth horse, who they named Sailor, is still not out of the woods. RACC said the horse is being treated for smoke inhalation, broken jaw and a fracture in his ankle with a possible torn ligament.

Stay with 8News for updates.