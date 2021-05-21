Horse saved from fiery Sussex County crash, dies at clinic after weeks of treatment

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control, Sussex County Animal Services and a local equine clinic are mourning the loss of Sailor the horse. Sailor was the one horse to make to treatment after a Sussex County crash that killed one man and three other horses.

Earlier this month, a devastating crash and vehicle fire claimed the life of one man and three horses. The sole survivor was a horse named Sailor.

With help from the Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Tommie Fund, Sailor received treatment over the last few weeks in efforts to save his life.

On Friday the shelter’s Facebook page shared that Sailor’s condition worsened and due to a leg abscess he had to be euthanized. The post states, “We did everything we possibly could to try and save him and are beyond devastated that it wasn’t enough.”