RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for family fun this holiday season? Mark your calendars to visit the most large and in charge dog around — hot dog, that is. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town.

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers headed to town aboard 27-foot-long Wienermobile (Photo: Anna Murphy-Pociask, Oscar Mayer)

The 27-foot-long American hotdog icon will make several stops around the metro-Richmond area from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.

Dec. 6: Suffolk Kroger Grand Opening (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Suffolk Kroger Grand Opening (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Dec. 7: Jefferson Davis Hwy Chester Kroger (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Iron Bridge Rd Chester Kroger (2 to 5 p.m.)

Jefferson Davis Hwy Chester Kroger (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Iron Bridge Rd Chester Kroger (2 to 5 p.m.) Dec. 8: Richmond Kroger (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Midlothian Kroger (2 to 5 p.m.)

Those visiting the Wienermobile will have the opportunity to chat about life on the road with the vehicle’s driver and co-pilot, tour the inside of the big dog and pose for photos in front of the unique vehicle.

If you can’t make the above dates, you can always find the nearest Wienermobile nearest you by clicking here.