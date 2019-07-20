Hot & Hungry? Here are tips to prevent grill fires

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency responders know it’s hot.

With that, local agencies know with the steamy weather comes the desire to fire up the grill.

It’s why Hanover County Fire & EMS is reminding grillers that failure to clean grills contributed to 1 out of 5 (19%) of grill fires.

So what can you do to ensure your grill is clean?

Emergency crews suggest turning the grill on and letting it come to full temperature. Then, dip a wire brush into soapy water and scrub the grates as best as you can.

Next, turn the heat off and let the grill cool down.

Once completely cooled, your next grilling adventure awaits!

Happy grilling!