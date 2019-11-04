Crews respond to separate house fires within an hour in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County responded to two house fires in less than an hour on Monday.

The first occurred at around 11:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of River Road. Crews quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was found in the basement.

One woman who was home at the time made it out safely, though she had to be transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries related to smoke inhalation, a spokesperson for Henrico Fire said. Henrico Police is caring for the woman’s dog while she receives treatment.

The incident temporarily blocked the intersection of Parham and River road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shortly after 12 p.m., firefighters responded to another reported house fire in the 1400 block of Stoneycreek Drive and found the back of the home on fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and entered the home to search for spreading fire and any victims.

“All fire was extinguished without any injuries including the occupant’s cats,” a spokesperson said in a release.

The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

“Henrico Fire hopes that these incidents will remind everyone that fire can strike any home at any time and that everyone’s best defense is ensuring that you have working smoke alarms and that everyone in your home knows your home escape plan.” Henrico Fire

