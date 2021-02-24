House fire breaks out in Blackstone, three dogs die from smoke inhalation

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cox Road on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions. They were told dogs and an occupant were still inside of the home.

Upon entering the house there was no person located but there were three dogs inside which were quickly removed. Firefighters tried using pet oxygen masks and CPR to revive the dogs. They were then rushed to a local veterinarian’s office.

Pet CPR masks. (Photo by Black Stone Volunteer Fire Department)

The dogs did not make, the post explains they had already inhaled too smoke.

As for the human tenants, crews were able to salvage most of their things and they are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

(Photo by Black Stone Volunteer Fire Department)

(Photo by Black Stone Volunteer Fire Department)

A statement at the end of the post reads:

“Our members responded to the station like we always have and always will, since 1903. We are dedicated to serve the citizens of this amazing community, and even those not from this community. We will continue to respond to calls and protect the citizens of this great county and do so with the utmost professionalism and respect for those we serve.”