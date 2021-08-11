House fire in Stafford leaves four people without a home

Stafford County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a Wednesday afternoon house fire that left four people without a home. (Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a Wednesday afternoon house fire that has left four people without a home.

Crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Bentley Court on Aug. 11, just after noon. Five minutes after units marked they were on scene, they reported smoke showing from a middle row townhouse.

Firefighters found the fire in the basement of the home that extended to the first floor. The fire was marked under control in less than 10 minutes.

The department said all four occupants of the home were outside of the townhouse when they arrived and one person was taken to a hospital for an evaluation as a precautionary measure.

The occupants denied assistance from the American Red Cross.

Officials said the fire alarms went off and it is still under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.