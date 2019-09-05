1  of  3
How Emporia, Greensville County are prepping residents ahead of Dorian

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Dorian remains on the move, people in its path are preparing for what it may bring with it. The City of Emporia and Greensville County are working together to keep people ready and stocked up with supplies.

County officials told 8News they expect conditions to worsen when the storm gets closer to the coast. They are encouraging residents to prepare with essential household supplies that could last for at least three days or more.

“Bills have to be paid so we have to work,” Ric Creech said.

Creech is a vendor who sold his last pounds of fruits and vegetable at the Emporia Farmer’s Market on Wednesday. He said he knows how critical the days leading up to a storm can be.

“Gotta have supplies, gotta have a generator. Gotta have stuff to get through it,” Creech told 8News.  

City leaders and Greensville County officials have met with local emergency centers and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management while prepping for Dorian.

“We always want to encourage our residents to stock up before it’s too late,” Corey Morefield, a Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad member, told 8News. “Batteries, some water, non-perishable foods.”

If conditions take a more serious turn, officials will look into activating four potential shelter locations in the area.

