How fast is your internet? Chesterfield County wants to know

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is launching a survey of broadband access for residents, in an effort to improve coverage maps of the region.

According to a press release from the county, the survey is part of “an effort to ensure that residents know where access is available and also where it needs to be improved.”

The survey comes as Virginia prepares to receive a potentially multi-billion dollar slice of the $65 billion set aside in the federal infrastructure bill for broadband projects.

The survey can be completed online here, and the county emphasized that the data gathered would not be sold to third parties.