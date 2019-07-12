‘How rewarding it is’: Local volunteers head to Louisiana to help with Tropical Storm Barry

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As states along the Gulf Coast prepare for Tropical Storm Barry, Virginia volunteers with the Red Cross are looking to help.

Patty Valadka is a volunteer nurse with the Red Cross and has been sent to several natural disasters. In the past, she’s helped with the campfires in California and the floodings in Oklahoma. Now, the local volunteer is headed to Louisiana to help those affected by Tropical Storm Barry.

“With the Red Cross, it’s very fluid,” Valadka said. “So I know that I’ll be going to Baton Rouge and then I’ll be going somewhere else. Where that is, we don’t know and what I’ll be doing, I don’t know.”

Central Virginia volunteers will likely assist with people’s healthcare needs.

Regardless of what she is doing, Valadka told 8News that every trip is different and she will go wherever she is needed.

“The need to help people during the disaster is so great and it’s very rewarding too,” Valadka said. “I think if more people realized how rewarding it is, that more people would volunteer their time.”

As for the Red Cross, the organization may send more volunteers depending on the severity of the storm.