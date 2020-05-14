How Richmond restaurant ‘Bookbinders’ is preparing for ‘phase one’ reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As restaurants anticipate welcoming back outdoor dining customers during ‘phase one’ of Forward Virginia, preparations for one Richmond eatery are already underway.

Bookbinders Seafood and Steakhouse owner John Taxin hopes people feel comfortable enough to make a reservation.

“Those that feel comfortable coming out, come out,” Taxin asked. “And those that don’t, I don’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable. We care more about the long term rather than the short term.”

Bookbinders told 8News the restaurant will have limited outdoor seating and their focus, besides offering good food, is the safety of customers.

“My managers and I have walked the courtyard, we’ve measured everything,” Taxin said. “We’ve marked the distances with chalk on the ground, so we know, ourselves, how far something is apart.”

Tables will be spread out and staff will sanitize tables between customers as part of new guidelines set forth. The news rules are just one of the many ways the restaurant is approaching safety guidelines.

“We’re blowing up all the guidelines and we’re going to have them posted inside for our staff and outside for the customer so everyone knows what they are,” Taxin added. “We’ve ordered those little packets of salt and pepper. The menus are disposable.”

For locals who aren’t quite ready to dine with others in public, Bookbinders says they also offer takeout.

