How RVA approaches social distancing during good weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As some states across the country require people to shelter in place, many Virginians were out and about enjoying the nice weather on Friday.

A shelter-in-place order hasn’t been issued for Virginia, at least not yet. It was issued for the state of California on Thursday.

Students and workers have been cooped up at home while schools are closed and many employees are working remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Did the idea of social distancing get thrown out the window during the beautiful weather?

“I do feel like we should keep a little bit of distance but nobody else seems to care,” Sean Clark told 8News while leaving Belle Isle.

Clark said there were roughly 100 people lounging on the island. He said some were spread out while some groups had up to 20 people.

“Social distancing didn’t come into play. Not here at least,” he said.

In the midst of a global pandemic, some say it looks like a normal day in RVA.

“These last two days have been ridiculously nice,” Joshua Hurt said.

8News saw a couple dozen people fishing near the East Riverfront in Richmond. Some people were six feet from each other while others were cozier.

Many, like Miller and her dog Lucy, are longing for fresh air.

“I work at a restaurant so I’ve been at home doing nothing,” Miller said. Miller said she’s content with the amount of people out and about.

“Everybody’s been pretty far from each other,” she said.

Some officials like Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney responded to how people spent the day, telling people not to let their guards down.

“Some of us may not even know that we have this disease so we have to act like we have it. That means you can’t be out on the river hanging out like we’re in a regular time in our lives.​ This is different. It’s a different time. It’s unfortunately our new normal.,” Stoney said.

Authorities are telling people to stay six feet from one another and only get together in groups of less than 10 people.

