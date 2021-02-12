How to conserve your home’s energy during extremely cold weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Central Virginia prepares to brave this weekend’s icy conditions, Dominion Energy is asking customers to conserve gas and is sharing tips on how to do it.

The power and energy company said lowering thermostats down to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees at night will help conserve gas and money.

Snow and ice can cause damage to equipment. Dominion Energy said it’s important to keep metering equipment and all vents clean. Metering equipment measures the amount of energy that’s consumed for a building or home.

Icicles on the meter could cause the device to become defective, which could create an unsafe situation. Customers should make sure all vents are clear of snow and ice to ensure all appliances can properly work.

The company said many water heaters are automatically set at 140 degrees. On their website, they said bringing the temperature down on the water heaters to about 120 and 125 degrees will decrease the amount of fuel needed to heat the water.

Dominion said it’s good practice to get annual inspections. They said it keeps residents safe, increases energy efficiency and prevent issues with carbon monoxide.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Richmond metro area going into effect Friday at midnight until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Dominion Energy is asking customers to report any power outages through their app.