How to get help to keep your home cool this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services wants to help families in need keep cool this summer, through its annual cooling assistance program.

Applications are being accepted through August 15. Last year, the Energy Assistance Program helped more than 66,000 households with cooling assistance.

Types of assistance include:
– Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment
– Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment
– Repair of central A/C unit or heat pump
– Purchase of a whole-house fan
– Purchase and installation of a window unit A/C

To qualify for cooling assistance, a household must have a child under six years old, an individual with a disability or an adult age 60 or older living in the home. Eligible households also need to meet income requirements. The maximum gross monthly income, before taxes, for a one-person household is $1,354. For a household of four, it’s $2,790.

To apply, click here or call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370.

