HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies causes approximately 59,000 deaths per year. With the implementation of vaccinations, more than 90% of rabies cases occur in wildlife.

What is rabies?

According to the Virginia Department of Health, rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Without immediate preventative treatment before symptoms develop, the VDH says the disease is almost always fatal.

The virus can be found in the saliva and the brain of animals with rabies and transmitted through a bite or by getting the saliva or the brain tissue in the eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound.

It’s important to note the VDH says only mammals can get rabies. The disease is not found in birds, fish, reptiles or amphibians.

What to do in case of an animal bite:

If you or your pet is bitten by an animal, you’re advised to call the health department, local authorities and/or the animal control office — regardless if you believe the animal to have rabies or not. Your pet’s veterinarian will provide advice for wound care and information on your pet’s vaccination status.

Prevention is the best way to be proactive in preventing exposure to rabies.

The VDH encourages pet owners to vaccinate their pets and always report if their pet has been attacked or bitten by a wild animal to the health department or animal control authorities. Pet owners should also not allow pets to roam free, and should steer clear of leaving garbage or pet food outside to not attract wild animals. Finally, the VDH says to never keep wild animals as pets.

What are the signs an animal has rabies?

The Humane Society of America says signs of rabies can include agitation, excessive drooling, and biting or snapping at imaginary or real objects. However, signs can also appear in the opposite form as wild animals can appear tame and have no fear of humans.

Some behavioral signs can also include an animal appearing drunk, excessively wobbly, circling, acting disoriented and more.

The Henrico County Police Division recently confirmed the eighth case of rabies in the county for 2023 in a cat. Now, authorities are reminding the community to have their pets up to date with their vaccines to keep everyone safe.

Rabies vaccination clinics are available throughout the commonwealth, the next one scheduled in Henrico County is Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center. Vaccinations are $15 and are cash only.