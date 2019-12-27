How to recycle or dispose your Christmas Tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to get rid of your Christmas Tree, Richmond and Henrico County can help.

Christmas trees dropped off in Henrico will be turned into mulch for free up until Jan. 8, according to the county. Residents can drop the trees off at the county government center on E. Parham Road.

MORE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS NEWS:

Richmonders can drop their trees off on January 11 at 1710 Robin Hood Road. The city will also accept documents for shredding, electronics, and some household chemicals.

LATEST STORIES: