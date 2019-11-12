How to safely use your heaters ahead of temperature drops

(WRIC) — As the weather changes and temperatures drop, it may be time to crank up your heaters.

A local hardware store manager is warning locals how to stay warm and safe while using your heaters this winter.

“They are very useful things, but you have to be cognizant of what you’re doing with it,” said Rick Denning.

A heater, while a solid idea to keep families warm during the colder months of the year, can pose a serious danger if used improperly.

“You have to have the perimeter around your heater clear of curtains, draperies, no towels, you know, it needs to have a space where it can function safely,” Denning told 8News.

Denning has sold heaters at Pleasants Hardware for more than 40 years. He says kerosene heaters are “a little bit more dangerous than an electric heater where everything is enclosed, even though the flame is enclosed it’s still a flame.”

Along with keep heaters away from flammable objects, Dennis says reading the manual and maintaining maintenance will help users avoid unwanted flames.

“Don’t use it, just stop,” Denning said. “You have to consider safety.”

Users should also check the “wick” with your heater and make sure it’s OK to safely use. Additionally, kerosene should always be purchased from hardware to avoid any contamination.