How to stay safe while using Uber or Lyft on New Year’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you planning to use Uber or Lyft after ringing in the New Year?

After a recent safety report revealed that more than 3,000 sexual assault allegations were reported in Uber rides last year, 8News wants you to know how to stay safe when using ride-hailing services.

8News met up with Richmond Police to get tips on how to help keep you safe this New Year’s.

For starters, you want to compare the car and the license plate to the information on your app.

Standing on the street corner with your phone can make you an easy target for a driver impersonator, police said.

Beyond that, officers said to ride with a friend if possible. If you can’t, share your trip information with a loved one, many ride-hailing services offer that option.

8News has plenty of advice from police including tips about where you should sit in the car. That’s coming up on 8News at 5 p.m.