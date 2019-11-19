How VDOT is prepping for snow and wintry conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Old Man Winter is right around the corner and that means the possibility of snow and wintry conditions over the next few months. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) shared its plans for the upcoming winter.

A little more than 13 inches of snow fell in Richmond last winter, our Stormtracker 8 team calculated. Whether the area gets more or less this year, VDOT says they are prepared for any and everything that comes our way.

“So we cover 14 counties in the Richmond area,” VDOT spokesperson Clarissa Laws said, “including the major interstates and we cover 18-thousand lane miles.”

While there’s a lot of ground to cover, the crews at VDOT say they are prepared for this winter season. One concern for VDOT was how much money would go towards snow cleaning in its budget.

“The budget is higher this year because of last year,” Laws explained. “The budget was I think $16 million and we ended up spending 20.4.”

The cause for the extra spending was likely due to above average snowfall last winter. The Stormtracker 8 team says on average the area sees about 10.3 inches of snow, but last winter there was 13.1 inches of snowfall.

In order to help with statewide concerns of snow and slick roads, VDOT says they have 2,500 crew members and additional contractors to help with snow removal. VDOT has also set aside $205 million in its budget for winter weather.

VDOT’s first concern during snow is plowing primary roads, like interstates, and then secondary neighborhood roads.

