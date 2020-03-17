1  of  30
How you can help students and families in need during the coronavirus

by: Delaney Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the coronavirus continues to spread you may have asked yourself how you can help out students in need — well you’re not alone.

Henrico County officials said requests have been flooding in asking how they can help and already, more than $18,000 has been raised through Henrico County to help students in need.

All that money will be used to by food for students. They are also taking food donations throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Bridge Learning Center on Nine Mile Road.

For those parents who would like to pick up food for their students, there are six different grab and go sites. They are:

  • Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road
  • Glen Lea Elementary School, 3909 Austin Ave
  • Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road
  • Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant Street
  • Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road
  • Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad 31, 5301 Huntsman Road

For a full list of meal distribution sites in the area click here.

Adrienne Cole Johnson, Henrico County director of community engagement, said this experience can be challenging for students.

“We would also say is just to keep our young people calm,” Johnson said. “It’s different for everyone. We’re just trying to – telling parents to stay calm themselves and let our students know we’re doing the best we can to serve all of their needs.”

Other agencies are also stepping in to help. Feedmore said COVID-19 is expected to increase the community’s demand for food but they’re prepared to hand three to four months of demand with a focus on seniors.

Dough Pick, Feedmore president and CEO, said his agency has been preparing for this.

“Our agencies are prepared to take on the additional folks. We’re going to be able to provide an awful lot of food for a long time. We know this is a 3-4 month slug, and we’re prepared to handle that,” Pick told 8News.

If you want to help, Feedmore is asking for volunteers. For more information on how you can help, visit their website.

