RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On this Memorial Day, we’re remembering those in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice. There are several ceremonies happening across Central Virginia today.

This morning at 11 a.m., the amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial will be packed with attendees for the 66th annual tribute to service members who died.

At the end of the ceremony, members of veteran service organizations will be invited to join in the laying of memorial wreaths at the shrine of memory. The Navy fleet forces command band will play music throughout the ceremony.

The keynote speaker will be Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and there will be a message from Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Parking is available for the war memorial ceremony in the memorial garage, at the Virginia Housing Development Authority or Afton Chemical. Crowds are expected to be larger than normal, so arriving early before the ceremony starts at 11 a.m. is suggested.

Just an hour before that, in Amelia County at 10 a.m. this morning, the Virginia Veterans Cemetery will hold its Memorial Day ceremony, where American flags will be put on all the graves beforehand.

Chesterfield County’s ceremony starts at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the historic courthouse, where surrounding counties have been invited to lay wreaths along the front of the Veterans Memorial Wall.