Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department comes across bad accident and mangled car

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department says they were out doing a training exercise today when firefighters happened upon an accident only seconds after it occurred.
According to a Facebook post from the department, members of Rescue Company 2 put in a call to dispatch about the accident and began helping the driver.
The driver was extricated from a the very damaged vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.
Pictures show the vehicle off the road positioned just beside a tree.
