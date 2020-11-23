Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department comes across bad accident and mangled car

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department says they were out doing a training exercise today when firefighters happened upon an accident only seconds after it occurred.

According to a Facebook post from the department, members of Rescue Company 2 put in a call to dispatch about the accident and began helping the driver.

The driver was extricated from a the very damaged vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Pictures show the vehicle off the road positioned just beside a tree.





