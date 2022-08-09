WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Humane Society of the U.S. has begun transporting Envigo beagles from the Cumberland County Envigo breeding facility to shelters around the country.

There were 4,000 dogs in the facility that was shut down earlier this year because of animal welfare concerns from PETA and federal investigators at the facility, where dogs were bred for scientific purposes

Thousands of dogs are looking for their forever homes all over the country. The Humane Society said sending dogs to shelters and rescues will take about two months.

About 90 beagles arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday, August 5, from the dog breeding facility run by Envigo in Cumberland County. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

The U.S. Humane Society brought 201 beagles to its care and rehabilitation center. They will receive care until they are transported to organizations experienced with dealing with animals that come with trauma, like these dogs.