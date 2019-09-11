Hundreds lose jobs as company shuts Henrico warehouse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Employees working at a Henrico warehouse for PremierXD, a New York-based company that sells store fixtures, arrived to work Wednesday morning to find a notice left on the door informing them they were out of a job.

One worker told 8News that more than a hundred people, including her and her husband, are now unemployed in the area.

“I’ve worked here for seven years,” Jessica Valladares, a former employee, told 8News. “Me and my husband both work here, so neither one of us has a job.”

The facility, located at 4650 Oakleys Lane in eastern Henrico County, was reportedly just one that shut down. PremierXD’s website lists three warehouses in Virginia: Two in Richmond and one in Sandston.

“There’s always been rumors of oh one days we’re gonna come and the doors are gonna be closed based on some things that we hear,” Valladares said, “but I never would have, never expected it.”

Employees were given a packet, which 8News found Wednesday, that thanked them for their work and explained the details about the shuttering of the warehouse. The packet states that employees will not receive any severance, their healthcare benefits will end on the last day of the month and their 401K plans will be dissolved.

“There were some people crying, shedding tears,” Valladares explained. “Cause what are you supposed to do when you don’t have a job anymore.”

PremierXD has not yet responded to 8News’ request for comment.