Downed trees and power lines on Elmont Road in the Ashland area of Hanover County. (Photo: Teresa Rials)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of households across Virginia and North Carolina which get their electricity from Dominion Energy are without power the morning after strong winds battered the region.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, a total of 11,379 households are without power across Virginia and northeastern North Carolina as of 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The area with the majority of the outages is northern Virginia, with more than 9,000 across Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Arlington County, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax City.

Around 11,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power across Virginia after strong winds. (Photo: dominionenergy.com)

The locality with the highest number of outages in the Richmond area is Chesterfield County, with 480 households without power. 256 households in Goochland County, 154 in Louisa County, 142 in Richmond, 85 in Hanover County, 66 in Powhatan County and 11 in Henrico County are currently without power. Only one household in Petersburg is currently without power, according to Dominion’s map.

According to Dominion’s website, the power outage in Petersburg is expected to be resolved between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. Power in the some areas of the Richmond region is expected to be restored between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and in other areas, the estimated time of restoration has not yet been determined.

Dominion customers in Virginia can report an outage or check the outage map here.