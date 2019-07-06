1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Hungry? ‘Taste of Virginia’ is showcasing crazy good food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — All food lovers unite! ‘Taste of Virginia’ is happening today at the Innsbrook Pavilion.

Innsbrook’s ‘Taste of Virginia’ is hosted by Capital Ale House at 4901 Lake Brook Drive. The event will be showcasing all types of cuisine from local restaurants from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This year’s event benefits Operation Healing Forces and will honor veterans during a special ceremony featuring the Henrico Color Guard.

In addition to yummy foods, there will also be local crafts brews, Virginia wines, live music, and a fireworks show.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Rare Olde Times
  • Jem’s Caribbean Cuisine
  • Gregory’s Grill
  • Four Brothers Bistro
  • Kona Ice
  • Carytown Burgers & Fries
  • Boka Tako Truck
  • Capitol Waffle Shop
  • Poor Georgie’s Bake Shop
  • Mezeh
  • Grapevine
  • Two Kings Concessions

Tickets are $10 at the gate. Kids, 10 and under are free. Parking is available for $5.

For more information visit www.innsbrook.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events