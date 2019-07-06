Hungry? ‘Taste of Virginia’ is showcasing crazy good food

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — All food lovers unite! ‘Taste of Virginia’ is happening today at the Innsbrook Pavilion.
Innsbrook’s ‘Taste of Virginia’ is hosted by Capital Ale House at 4901 Lake Brook Drive. The event will be showcasing all types of cuisine from local restaurants from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
This year’s event benefits Operation Healing Forces and will honor veterans during a special ceremony featuring the Henrico Color Guard.
In addition to yummy foods, there will also be local crafts brews, Virginia wines, live music, and a fireworks show.
Participating restaurants include:
- Rare Olde Times
- Jem’s Caribbean Cuisine
- Gregory’s Grill
- Four Brothers Bistro
- Kona Ice
- Carytown Burgers & Fries
- Boka Tako Truck
- Capitol Waffle Shop
- Poor Georgie’s Bake Shop
- Mezeh
- Grapevine
- Two Kings Concessions
Tickets are $10 at the gate. Kids, 10 and under are free. Parking is available for $5.
For more information visit www.innsbrook.com.