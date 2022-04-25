COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is asking the public for help with identifying two sets of skeletal remains recovered in Caroline County over 30 years ago.

On November 10, 1988, two hunters walked through a wooded area adjacent to Interstate 95 near the 112-mile marker in the Ladysmith community. While walking, they found skeletal remains.

VSP responded to the scene and conducted a forensic examination of the area and discovered a second set of remains.

Forensic analysis of the remains confirmed that both individuals were adult, Hispanic males who went missing between 1987 and 1988, according to police.

Police said one of the males is estimated to have been between 40 and 60 years old at the time of his death. The other man was estimated to have been between 15 and 30 years old.

A leather belt with the word “SILVANO” was tooled into it and may have indicated a name or nickname was located with the older male.

“Despite more than three decades of actively working this case, we have still not been able to identify either individual,” said Captain Norman Gray, VSP BCI Richmond Field Office Division Commander. “We are still hopeful that someone will recognize these enhanced 3D models and help us, ultimately, find their families and let them know what happened to their loved one so many years ago.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and NAMEUS created facial reconstruction models of each man to help identify the men.

Anyone with information about either individual is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call us at 804-609-5656.