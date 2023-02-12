A crash has closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland County. (VDOT)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are currently closed in Goochland County due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 166, just west of the Oilville Road exit. The eastbound lanes are closed between Cross Country Road and Oilville Road.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. and found a single vehicle overturned.

