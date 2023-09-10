NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 East are closed between Emmaus Church Road and Courthouse Road in New Kent County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 212.2, just east of the Emmaus Church Road exit. Traffic is currently backed up to Airport Road in New Kent.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.