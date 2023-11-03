GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed in Goochland County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 165, west of the Oilville Road exit. All westbound lanes are currently closed between Oilville Road and Cross Country Road.

According to Virginia State Police, two crashes took place in the area around ten minutes apart. The first one involved three vehicles and the second is believed to have taken place because a driver was trying to avoid the first crash.

One person involved in the first crash was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Both crashes are still under investigation. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.