I-85 in Brunswick County shut down after North Carolina man killed in crash

Photos of the fatality that is currently being investigated on Interstate 85. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 31-year-old man from North Carolina early this morning.

At this time, all lanes of I-85 are blocked. State Police is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation in diverting traffic.

Authorities said 31-year-old Eric Salas of Snow Camp, North Carolina died after being involved in a two-car crash around 1:43 a.m. The investigation revealed that Salas was driving a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he ran off the roadway and sideswiped a 2008 Acura.

Salas continued off the roadway into the tree line, striking several trees before jackknifing, state police said.

The driver and passenger of the Acura suffered non-life threatening injuries. Salas died at the scene.