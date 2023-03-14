UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, one lane has reopened but traffic is still backed up in the area.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire in Hanover County has caused all lanes of Interstate 95 to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 90, just after the Lewistown Road exit. All northbound lanes are currently closed between Lewistown Road and Patrick Henry Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.