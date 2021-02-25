29-year-old woman shot at multiple times while driving on I-95 N in Chesterfield County; Suspect charged

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

The shooting caused authorities to close the middle and right lanes of I-95 North near Route 10 in Chesterfield County Thursday night. 8News was on the scene and saw a heavy police presence.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said there was a ‘police incident’ that was causing the closure. On the scene, 8News crews saw a silver four-door sedan with its hood popped open and doors open.

Early Friday morning, Virginia State Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting that took place.

VSP said that officers responded to the scene to a report of a person who was shot at while driving. An early investigation revealed that a silver Kia ran off the road to the right and struck the guardrail after it was shot at by a driver in a gray Honda while traveling north at the 61mm.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. and a 29-year-old woman was shot at several times.

Local authorities were able to arrests a suspect in the 9700 block of Krause Road in Chesterfield County.

29-year-old Darius Smith of Chester, Va., was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and shooting while in a moving vehicle.

VSP said they don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to this incident.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events