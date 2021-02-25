29-year-old woman shot at multiple times while driving on I-95 N in Chesterfield County; Suspect charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

The shooting caused authorities to close the middle and right lanes of I-95 North near Route 10 in Chesterfield County Thursday night. 8News was on the scene and saw a heavy police presence.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said there was a ‘police incident’ that was causing the closure. On the scene, 8News crews saw a silver four-door sedan with its hood popped open and doors open.

Early Friday morning, Virginia State Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting that took place.

VSP said that officers responded to the scene to a report of a person who was shot at while driving. An early investigation revealed that a silver Kia ran off the road to the right and struck the guardrail after it was shot at by a driver in a gray Honda while traveling north at the 61mm.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. and a 29-year-old woman was shot at several times.

Local authorities were able to arrests a suspect in the 9700 block of Krause Road in Chesterfield County.

29-year-old Darius Smith of Chester, Va., was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and shooting while in a moving vehicle.

VSP said they don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to this incident.

