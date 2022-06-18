CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 95 South are closed in Caroline County due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 107, just south of the Ladysmith Rest Area near Lake Caroline.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash involved two vehicles, one of which flipped on its side. No injuries were reported.

The southbound center and right lanes are closed, as well as the right shoulder. There is a backup of several miles in the southbound direction. According to VSP, all lanes of I-95 South should be reopening shortly.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, check 511virginia.org.