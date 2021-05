Crews work to put out a tractor-trailer fire on I-95 south. (Photo: Office of Stafford County Sheriff Facebook)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured in a fiery crash on I-95 South near Stafford County, authorities said.

Lanes were closed Monday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. Officials posted on Facebook that the trailer struck the guardrail and caught fire.

Traffic is getting by in two lanes but drivers should continue to expect delays.