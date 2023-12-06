GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In an impromptu interview with reporters on Wednesday, Assistant Warden of Greensville Correctional Center, Frank Roach, was limited in what he would discuss regarding conditions inside the facility.

The interview came after the media was invited to capture photos and videos of a mock hostage situation at the prison, but were later told they could not film the event.

Instead, Roach agreed to an interview, in which he explained the training was a partnership with Greensville Authorities and Virginia State Police to practice negotiation tactics and communication in the event of an emergency at the prison.

Roach said the training occurs quarterly throughout VADOC facilities, adding that there was no specific reason that Greensville was chosen this quarter.

However, the training takes place as the prison faces backlash from staff and families of inmates about conditions inside the facility. 8News has extensively covered the alarming number of inmate deaths, the severe staffing shortage, the number of overtime hours worked and the presence of drugs in the facility.

Previously, inside sources shared with 8News that guards were forced to work 16-hour shifts, leaving some floors unmanned.

When asked if the prison has enough staff members to meet the needs of the inmates inside the facility, Roach responded, “I can’t really answer that question, but I’ll say whether you’re fully staffed or short staffed, there’s always challenges.”

Roach was also tight-lipped about the presence of drugs within the facility and where those drugs could be coming from. During a two-week lockdown in November, the Department of Correction seized heroine, cocaine, possible crack cocaine, THC, unknown powdery substances and 21 homemade weapons.

When asked if guards were bringing the drugs inside the prison, Roach said, “I can’t answer that question. This is me personally, an individual is going to do what they’re going to do.” A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections intervened and said, “Once again, we can’t talk about that right now.”

In November, the Department of Corrections announced a shakeup in leadership at the prison, naming Kevin McCoy, David Newcomer, and Frank Roach as the new Wardens. Roach said the new leadership is increasing visibility, as well as doing shakedowns and walkthroughs daily.

8News reporter Autumn Childress asked if the Warden had a message for the concerned families.

“My only statement is this, it takes time to get back where we need to be,” he said. “We’re going to get there and I have full faith in what we do and who we have here, we’re going to make it happen.”