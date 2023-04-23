Two teens are dead and another is fighting for their life after a deadly police chase in Prince George County. (Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teens are dead and another is fighting for their life after a deadly police chase in Prince George County.

This incident happened in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Community off of Prince George Drive. Police say it started after gunshots erupted inside a home nearby.

Bullet holes are still visible around the neighborhood — leaving residents with a physical reminder of what happened in the early morning hours. Residents say they are still shaken up and shocked by the damage.

Prince George County Police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Falcon Street around 4:30 Sunday morning. When the officers got to the scene, they spotted an SUV leaving the area.

The officers initiated a chase, which ended on Prince George Drive, when the SUV crashed — taking out several trees — and overturned.

Three people were in the SUV when it crashed. The driver, a 17-year-old from Prince George, and the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Cortaz Cheatam, died on scene. A 16-year-old from Hopewell is at Chippenham Hospital in critical condition. Two guns were found inside the SUV.

Residents say shots fired during the incident damaged a car door and gate posts in the neighborhood.

Christine Garrett has lived in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park for several years and says an incident like this is a rare occurrence in her neighborhood.

“A little unsafe, like I said before. Just a little unsafe,” she said when asked about how she feels after the shooting. “This shouldn’t be going on here. I’ve been here four or five years, and nothing like this, ever”

Garrett said she heard at least four shots and called the police. Other neighbors said that this incident scared them enough to make them consider leaving the area. Garrett, however, says she is not going anywhere.

“No, I’m not going anywhere,” said Garrett. “I own my place, so I don’t intend to sell just because some kids were acting stupid. ”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.