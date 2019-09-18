‘I just kept saying you’re in for a fight’: Hopewell woman fights off attacker after home invasion

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell woman says she’s counting her blessings after she says a man broke into her home, held a knife to her throat and tried to sexually assault her.

“I just kept saying you’re in for a fight,” the woman, who wishes to conceal her identity, told 8News Wednesday. “You know, we’re going to fight this out.”

Hopewell Police said they were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Danville Street for the report of a home invasion. The woman told 8News she was relaxing at home when, all of a sudden, someone kicked in her front door.

“I thought I heard something at the door, but I thought I was being paranoid,” she said. “Next thing I know, my door was kicked in.”

She says the man then held a knife to her throat and told her, “Don’t move.”

“It startled me at first. I didn’t know what to do at first,” she said. “He just kept saying ‘don’t move, don’t move’ as he had the knife to my neck.”

She says once the initial shock wore off, she decided to fight.

“You done told the wrong one not to move,” she explained. “I was like, I am not going to lay here and let you do what you think you’re going to do to me.”

She explained a short struggle then ensued until she eventually pushed him away and called 911.

“After I shoved him hard enough, he like stumbled that way like he was almost going to fall. When he did, I just ran that way and just grabbed the house phone and dialed 911 with just one hand,” the woman told 8News.

She claims as soon as the man heard the dispatcher on the phone, he ran out of the house. “I guess it startled him that I did that and he just ran out the door.”

She told 8News she has some bruises and cuts, and is taking it easy.

“Don’t freeze up. Fight back. Some cuts is cuts, but I would rather go down fighting than to go down not fighting. I think God was with me. It was fate.”

Hopewell Police say the suspect was described as black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’09-5’11”, heavy set with a goatee. He was last seen wearing denim jeans with a dark colored ‘hoodie’ style jacket and dark colored gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.