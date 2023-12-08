HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A new ice skating rink is opening in Hopewell for the holidays.

The Hopewell Skating Rink is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Jan. 6, 2024.

Don’t have ice skates? No problem! Skates will be provided on-site.

The rink is located at 301 E Randolph Road.

Tickets cost $6 per person.

