HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A new ice skating rink is opening in Hopewell for the holidays.
The Hopewell Skating Rink is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Jan. 6, 2024.
Don’t have ice skates? No problem! Skates will be provided on-site.
The rink is located at 301 E Randolph Road.
Tickets cost $6 per person.
Other local holiday skating locations
- Stony Point Ice Rink — Located in Triangle Park near Anthropologie. The rink will be open through Jan. 2 and tickets cost $15 each plus tax. Reservations can be made ahead of time online here.
- Snow Flake Lake — Ice skating rink at Kings Dominion. Available Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 with the first timeslot starting at 5 p.m. and the last available at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 each for a 90-minute session.