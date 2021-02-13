Ice storm causing delays and closures of area ABC stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you were looking to brave the conditions with this ice storm and swing by your local Virginia ABC store to pick up a bottle of your favorite spirits, you may want to call ahead.

“For the safety of our employees, stores in affected areas may be closed or have delayed openings.” That is what Virginia ABC put out on its Twitter feed on Friday in advance of the ice storm that has left thousands in the Richmond area without power and downed trees, blocking numerous roadways.

“Store hours in these areas may be impacted. Call your local store to confirm if they are open. If there is no answer, the store is closed.”

Many Virginians have hunkered down at home Saturday because of the storm. But plenty of people are still out and about and will undoubtedly be looking to grab their beverage of choice before heading back home Saturday evening.

To find your local ABC store, head over to the Virginia ABC website.