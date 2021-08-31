Ida swells uncertainty in Central Virginia as emergency preparations continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winds that walloped the Gulf Coast have taken different form heading northeast toward Central Virginia, prompting questions how the storm may leave a mark Wednesday.

Tuesday night Richmond’s downtown flood wall was not closed ahead of storm ‘Ida;’ though it was shuttered last November for the first time in two decades, after days of sustained rain and a rising James River.

City Hall did not say if the flood gates would be closed ahead of Ida.





Heading in to Wednesday, several local school districts have decided or continue to consider closing Wednesday.

Hopewell schools blasted a cancellation notice for Wednesday “due to the predicted severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado activity,” a statement read in-part on Facebook.

Buckingham, Caroline, Prince Edward and Stafford schools issued cancellations Tuesday night.

Amelia County schools indicated they had not decided to cancel class or send students home early as of Tuesday night, though the district said a decision would be made by 10:30 a.m.

Elsewhere emergency preparations are underway, the Red Cross’ supply warehouse in Henrico stands ready to set up shelters, if needed.

“Volunteers can come here any hour of the day, they have pre-positioned supplies; anywhere from comfort kits, blankets, cots, heater meals, the types of administrative equipment you would need to set up a shelter,” Red Cross of Virginia Spokesperson Jonathan McNamara told 8News.

While the Red Cross waits for the official word to deploy, McNamara said the chance for power outages and damage means Virginians should have a plan—and now is the time to do it.

“Extra food, extra medication, copies of important documents, flashlight, NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] weather alert radio…’ he added.

“These storms often tend to hit when you least expect it.”

Some school districts such as Chesterfield and Henrico are back in session, in-person. However as of Tuesday night, it is unknown if their school days will be canceled or be dismissed early because of the storm.