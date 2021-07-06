Illegal fireworks use results in hundreds of complaints and confiscated fireworks in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City of Richmond Richmond and Henrico County officials were kept busy responding to complaints about fireworks over the holiday weekend. On just Sunday night alone, Richmond Fire officials confiscated over $4,000 worth of fireworks.

Next door in Henrico County, officials received 230 fireworks related calls throughout the whole weekend.

While many people are not facing charges for possessing fireworks, the localities issued a few summonses. In Richmond, four Class 1 misdemeanor charges were issued for possession of illegal fireworks. In Henrico, one person faces two fireworks-related charges.

The Henrico incident resulting in arrest happened on Engleside Drive, no one was injured.

Richmond Fire did not give any summonses details but say that most of the confiscated fireworks came from the Southside and Church Hill. Officials split up to cover the North, East, South and West part of the cities from 8 p.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July. Their efforts resulted in hundreds of confiscated fireworks.

A release from Richmond Fire explains that must people were understanding of the fireworks ordinance and complied with giving up their fireworks.

“I believe we successfully prevented injuries, which was one of our main reasons for being out there,” said Fire Marshal Earl Dyer.

First responders did not receive any calls for fireworks injuries in Richmond over the long weekend.