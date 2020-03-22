‘I’m still a little shaky’: Friends rally to bring Mechanicsville 18-year-old a birthday like no other

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — In a period of social distancing, plenty of people are having to adjust their lives to fit recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Mechanicsville girl’s 18th birthday party was an anomaly compared to her past birthdays because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, in the current pandemic, she said it was ‘perfect.’

“Total surprise, I had no idea that was happening at all,” said a surprised and shaken Deysia Oakcrum. “I’m still a little shaky.”

More than 20 of her closest friends and family packed their cars to drive in her neighborhood and wish her a happy birthday. The Mechanicsville neighborhood was filled with birthday cheer for a girl who finished as salutatorian of her senior class at Hanover High.

“She’s so fortunate that she has a great group of friends who have stepped up and make this day special for her,” said Tracie Oakcrum, the mother of Deysia. “They showed up and made this one of the best birthdays ever!”

One of Deysia’s friends holding a birthday sign from a passing vehicle

Oakcrum said the ‘party’ only lasted about 20 minutes, but the memories for her will last forever.

“I think this whole situation makes us put things in perspective and see how much we care about one another,” Deysia said. “Just seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, just knowing that my friends are still here for me even when they’re far away from me.”

