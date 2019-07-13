‘I’m very nervous’: Richmond woman stranded in Louisiana as Barry blows through

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Tropical Storm Barry is impacting parts of Louisiana, causing one Richmond woman to be stranded as the storms worsen.

“I’m very nervous,” said Rylanda Thornton. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Thornton traveled to the central district of downtown New Orleans for a conference with her sorority. The event was canceled as a result of inclement weather tied to Barry.

Now, Thornton tells 8News she’s unable to make it back home to Virginia because planes are grounded in the area.

While making it back to Virginia is paramount, Thornton’s says right now she’s just focused on staying safe.

“Make sure we get up high,” Thornton told 8News through video chat. “Because the buildings in this area where we’re at because we’re downtown, the first level seems to flood out quickly.”

The American Red Cross isn’t taking any chances with the storm sending volunteers from Virginia to Louisiana to help out.

Patty Valadka, a Red Cross volunteer nurse who traveled to Louisiana spoke with 8News Friday about her desire to help.

“The need to help people during the disaster is so great and it’s very rewarding too,” Valadka said. “I think if more people realized how rewarding it is, that more people would volunteer their time.”

For Thornton, time is all she has now as she insists she’ll remain calm and wait out the storm.

“We are stuck, we are still in good spirits,” Thornton said. “So, I just pray for safety for all the people who are still here. And I’m just riding the storm out.”

Thornton told 8News she could back home in Richmond as early as Sunday morning. However, delays could mean she’ll make it back to the state’s capital sometime Monday.