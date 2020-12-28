‘I’m your angel’: Ashland woman thanks mother’s memory as stolen family photos are returned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “That’s it. They’re gone forever.”

That was the thought running through Brenda Henderson’s head when she learned her purse, containing her work ID, driver’s license, and family photos had been stolen from her car on Dec. 18.

“I realized that my car had been ransacked and my purse was missing,” Henderson said. “There were other cars that had been vandalized also, so a Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy was there and it was reported to them.”

Henderson says other local law enforcement agencies got involved after her ID cards were found in the parking lot of a hotel in Richmond.

“I called back to the hotel parking lot, the maintenance guy that found the identification, and I told him about the photos,” Henderson said. “He said he would go back out and look in the parking lot, in the trash can, and he came back to the phone and said he did not see them, so I was very sad.”

The Richmond Police Department (RPD) posted copies of the photos on Facebook Dec. 23, after Third Precinct detectives recovered a Toyota Prius that had been stolen from the neighborhood. However, Det. Eric Sandlin tells 8News that there was so much in the stolen car at the time of the arrest, likely collected over the course of multiple crimes, that authorities did not know the photos were there initially.

Once police realized the personal significance of the photos, they sought out to find the victim of this theft and the rightful owner of this family history.

Hoping to shed some light on where the photos belonged and from whom they could’ve come, 8News spoke with a military historian in the Chesapeake area on Christmas Eve.

“After my vacation, I came to work and I was talking to my boss, and she looked at me very strange and said, ‘Brenda, there was a news report about family photos being found in a stolen car in Richmond,’ so she said, ‘You should call!'” Henderson recalled.

She reached out to 8News Monday morning after her boss recalled the story about the stolen photos that aired Christmas Eve.

Brenda Henderson explains which family member is in each picture. Some of the photos dated back to the 1940s. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“As soon as the photos came up, I saw my brother’s face, his military pictures, and it was so many other pictures of my grandfather, my grandmother, my uncle, who had been in the Navy, and I was just in shock,” Henderson said. “And then I called the Detective Sandlin of the Third Precinct.”

She says Det. Sandlin drove to her office in downtown Richmond to pick her up from work so she could retrieve the photos. Henderson says she was asked to describe some of the other photos that RPD had not posted on Facebook, as well as the purse in which they were stolen.

Finally, the photos were in her hands again.

“I had the photos in my purse because I was going to send a Christmas gift to my oldest brother in Newport News, and my mother died in March of this year, and I went through some of her things later and I discovered these pictures,” Henderson said. “I had never seen them. You can’t replace these.”

Henderson says she still plans to have a professional scrapbook of the photos made for her brother, but she also wants to deliver the originals to her brother as a New Year’s gift.

“New Year’s is going to be great for him and his family,” she said. “He can share it with his legacy, with his children and wife.”

Among the photos are those taken when Henderson’s brother, Thomas, was serving the U.S. Army in Germany. His wife and first child are pictured, as well.

“It was important to get the photos back because they tell the story of my family, and if our children are to learn about their legacy and where they come from, it’s important that they know their grandparents, they know their uncle, they know my grandmother, they know their grandmothers, because it’s all part of them in today’s world,” Henderson said. “It’s all part of their personality, it’s all part of their legacy that they will one day share with their children.”

Now, Henderson, who also served in the military, says she’s looking forward to starting off 2021 on a positive note, and is thankful to everyone who helped make this reunion with family history possible.

“This made my year, a rough year, even better. It’s better now, I’m happier,” Henderson said. “And I know my mother is looking out from heaven, saying, ‘I’m still here. I’m your angel.'”